Pickup Truck Crashes Through Henderson Fire Station

A pickup truck crashed through the wall of fire station number four in Henderson this afternoon. According to officials, the truck was driving east on U.S. 60 East when it veered off the road and crashed into the office area of the station. The truck almost completely entered the building before coming to a full stop. The driver informed police he hit a puddle in the road which caused him to lose control in his attempt to avoid other vehicles. The building was vacant during the incident and no one is reported injured.

