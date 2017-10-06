Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ for the Championship!

Like a little banjo, mandolin, and guitar in your life?

Then the Indiana State Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Championships are where you want to be this weekend!

Logan Dyer and Lucas Pate drop by to give us all the details, and break out the instruments for a live jam!

Press play on the video and visit the Facebook event!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments