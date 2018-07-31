Home Indiana Evansville Physical Fight Between Employees Ends with One Arrested July 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Police have arrested an A&D Distributors employee after he allegedly attack a fellow employee.

Police responded the company’s location where the victim said that his co-worker, Shawn Anoskey, physically attacked him during an argument.

Police arrived at A&D Distributors, they found that the victim was still there, but Anoksey had left.

According to police, Anoskey punched, choked, and threw the victim’s phone when they tried to call police during a heated argument about work hours. Another worker at the company says they witnessed the incident and told police they saw Anoskey choke the victim. Officers say they observed redness around the victims neck.

Police located Anoksey at his home on Monroe Avenue and he was placed under arrest. During questioning, Anoskey told officers he had grabbed the victim by his chest. He also told police that he had thrown the victims phone after he saw the victim attempting to take pictures of Anoskey’s license plate. When questioned about the redness on the victims neck, Anoskey said he had grabbed their neck to prevent them from hitting a bread rack.

Anoskey is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of battery-strangulation as well as interference with reporting a crime.

