A new phone call scam is asking you to donate to the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust.

The group is aware of the scam and says they do not solicit outside donations, and they only get money from selling breast cancer awareness license plates.

If you receive a call like this, it is not real, and you should not give them any information.

If you already spoke with these scammers, you should contact the Better Business Bureau.

