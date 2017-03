Home Indiana Phone Issues at Gibson County Courthouse and North Annex Buildings March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Gibson County Courthouse and North Annex buildings are currently experiencing issues with their phone lines. This is due to some carrier problems. The buildings are open and operating under normal business hours, but residents may not be able to reach them by phone.

There is not ETA for the repair of the phone lines right now. The sheriff’s office phones are not affected, nor is 911 service.

