Daviess County (KY) Sheriff Office have arrested 21-year-old Kelby Roberts of Philpot for Burglary. Roberts is accused of robbing Trinity Catholic High School in Whitesville, Kentucky in February.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division say that the items taken or damaged from the school was excess of $10,000. Investigators continue with the investigation. Roberts is lodged in the Daviess County Jail.

