The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the five finalists to fill the new music director position.

The new director will take over for Maestro Alfred Savia who has been with the orchestra since 1989.

This season each finalist will conduct a concert of their own.

The five finalists are Laura Jackson, Scott Seaton, Michelle Merrill, Charles Latshaw, and Roger Kalia.

The new music director will begin their leadership of the EPO during the 2020 to 2021 season.

