The starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies will be the Grand Marshal for Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club announced on Twitter that Jerad Eickhoff will be the Grand Marshal. Eickhoff is a 2009 Mater Dei graduate. He is also the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The dates for Fall Festival are Monday, October 2nd through Saturday, October 7th.

For more information, visit West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

