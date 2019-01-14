Home Indiana Phil Mundy Elected to Fill Jasper Council Seat January 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Jasper businessman is the newest member of the city’s common council. 55-year-old Phil Munday was elected to the Jasper Common Council Saturday, January, 12th.

Mundy defeated Merrill Osterman and nine others for the At-Large City Council Seat. The seat was vacated by Dean Vonderheide when he took as mayor in December 2018.

Mundy owns Adventures Recreation and Gear in downtown Jasper.

Mayor Vonderheide knows Mundy personally and said he will be a great addition to the Council. His advice to the Council newcomer was to continue to listen and to do what he knows is right for Jasper.

