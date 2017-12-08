Home Indiana Evansville Phi Delta Theta Files Appeal On USI’s Decision To Withdraw Recognition of Chapter December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Lambda Chapter of Phi Delta Theta is filing an appeal on the University of Southern Indiana’s decision to withdraw recognition of the chapter. USI revoked the charter of the fraternity due to a pattern of hazing and alcohol policy violations.

School officials said the incident that sparked an investigation happened off campus.

An investigation revealed five different violations of the university’s code of conduct.

The appeal will be heard through a university administrative process and the school will make a decision.

USI Dean of Students Bryan Rush said there are no plans to reinstate the fraternity in the future.

This is the first time USI has removed a fraternity since the 1990’s, and the students involved in the investigation could face expulsion.

Comments

comments