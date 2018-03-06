Home Illinois Pharmacies’ Role in Opioid Misuse Discussed at STLCOP Talks March 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana

Professors and administrators with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy were in Evansville Tuesday speaking to dozens of alumni and prospective students.

The talk included three different professors giving ted talk like speeches. They focused on some the big topics in pharmacy including the opioid crisis.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy President John Pieper says, “One of the things we’re doing at St. Louis College of Pharmacy we’ve developed a new center for clinical pharmacology that’s focused on finding new and better strategies for treatment of pain to reformulate opioids to make them less addictive and to really discover new chemicals that will control pain without causing addiction.”

St. Louis College officials believe this is the first ever College of Pharmacy event held in Evansville.



