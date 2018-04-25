PGA Wives Donate $1,500 To Easterseals Rehabilitation Center

The United Leasing Tournament is in town all week long and it has partnered with Easterseals and United Companies.

The PGA Wives presented a $1,500 check to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville. The wives spent the morning playing, painting and gardening with the children.

While the wives spend most of their lives in different communities across the country, they’re a family and make each town there own, supporting community outreach programs.

“It’s awesome, it’s so rewarding to come and be with the kids, and it just kind of lets us let loose for a couple of hours in a week that sometimes are really stressful they can be very stressful for all of us.”

The PGA Wives also donated some books for the kids. This was the first year the wives interacted with children at Easterseals.

