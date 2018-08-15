Home Kentucky Petition Supporting Alcohol Sales in Utica Receives Over 180 Signatures August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

All registered voters in Utica, Kentucky will be able to weigh in on alcohol sales come November.

Currently, the unincorporated community is dry. The Daviess County Clerk’s office received a petition on August 14th with more than 180 signatures in support of alcohol sales. The petition was filed by a business owner in Utica.

Earlier this year, a similar petition was filed for the Philpot precinct.

The wet/dry vote will take place on Tuesday, November 6th.

