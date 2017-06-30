Petition to Stop Nickel Tax Fails

A Daviess County man’s petition to stop the Nickel Tax has failed.

Daviess County Public Schools officials met Friday to discuss the impact of the tax which was passed in May.

Gary Boswell started the petition against the tax saying residents of the county have seen too many tax hikes recently.

The petition would’ve given way to a recall vote on the tax but didn’t get the 3,500 signatures needed.

The measure will raise taxes by 5.7 cents per $100 of property value.

For the average resident, that adds up to around $60 per year.

DCPS officials say many of the district’s buildings will be helped and even saved by the money from the nickel tax.

Among the priorities for the nickel tax money are upgrades to Daviess County Middle School along with $20 million addition to Apollo High School.

Comments

comments