Petition Started in Support of Drag Queen Story Hour

December 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

There are now two petitions circulating for EVLP’s Drag Queen Story Hour. One petition supports the event and the other is trying to stop it.

The most recent petition can be found on Change.Org and has more than 1,900 signatures. The counter-petition comes off the heels of community criticism of the event planned for February at North Park Library.

Last week, Evansville City Councilman Justin Elpers continued his opposition to the event. The Fifth Ward Councilman posted a link to an online petition calling for the event to be removed from the EVPL schedule.

So far, Elper’s petition has more than 850 signatures.

