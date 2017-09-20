Home Kentucky Petition Started for Clean Energy Alternative in Owensboro September 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A petition is circulating on Facebook to urge Owensboro officials to replace a power plant with a cleaner energy alternative.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities recently voted to retire its Elmer Smith Coal fired plant.

The petition from the Sierra Club says OMU wants to replace the Elmer Smith Plant with fracked gas, and that has them concerned about the effects on the environment.

The petition also cites a report from OMU’s own consultant that said a fracked gas plant would post a significant risk to Owensboro’s energy future.

It’s asking Mayor Tom Watson and Owensboro City Council to have OMU investigate its clean energy options.

For more information or sign the petition, click here.

Comments

comments