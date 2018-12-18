Home Illinois Petition to Separate Chicago from Illinois Circulating December 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

A group in Illinois is working to collect signatures to get an option on the 2020 ballot to separate Chicago from the rest of the state. Illinois Separation is the group working to collect signatures.

Earlier this year Illinois representative Reginald Phillips introduced legislation urging Congress to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois.

The idea is not altogether new. In 2011, a similar measure was introduced that would have made cook county a state separate from the rest of Illinois.

The resolution died in the House Rules Committee.

