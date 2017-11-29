Home Indiana Petition Filed to Legalize CBD Oils and Supplements in Indiana November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A petition is circulating pleading state lawmakers to change their minds and legalize CBD oils and supplements. State Senators Jim Tomes and Vaneta Becker along with governor Eric Holcomb are among those to receive the petition.

It’s written in response to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s and Governor Holcomb’s statements declaring CBD supplements to be unlawful in the Hoosier state.

It’s asking lawmakers to reconsider and allow it to be sold at the retail level.

Tuesday, Governor Holcomb announced that Excise Police would be making stops to stores selling CBD oil and making sure none of them are selling anything with illegal substances in them.

