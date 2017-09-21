Home Indiana Evansville Petition Filed to Expand the Evansville Police Merit Commission September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A petition has been filed asking Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to expand the Evansville Police Merit Commission. There are currently three members on the commission, consisting of one retired police officer, a mayoral appointment, and a City Council appointment.

The community is asking for the commission to be expanded to seven members, in an effort to better represent the city and hold the police accountable.

EPD says the first step would be for community members to attend the meetings.

Sgt. Jason Cullum said, “So it’s not just about the people making the decisions. People can come to these Merit Commission meetings. They’re open to the public, and they’re posted. You can see what work is being done. If you have questions or concerns, you can voice those whether there’s 3, 7 or 9 people sitting on that board.”

The petition is on Change.org with 191 signatures and 200 are needed for it to be sent to Mayor Winnecke.

To sign the petition, visit Expand Evansville Police Merit Commission.

