Home Indiana Evansville Petition Filed to Build Pedestrian Bridge Over US 41 October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

There’s a new push to create a safer passage for Bosse High School and Washington Middle School students. The local branch of the NAACP is petitioning the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to build a pedestrian bridge over the US 41 and Washington Avenue.

The petition says the intersection poses a great danger to hundreds of students over the course of a school year. Students who do cross through that intersection say they’re aware of the danger.

“I mean, it is a little scary cause, I mean, I have to look both ways before crossing even if we have the green light because there’s a lot of traffic going through though. So it’s a little scary,” says Bosse High School Junior Blake Cannon.

EVSC officials say any decision on a pedestrian bridge would have to come from INDOT.



