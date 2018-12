Home Indiana Evansville Petition Calls to Remove ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ from EVPL Schedule December 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville’s Fifth Ward City Councilman Justin Elpers is continuing his opposition to the Drag Queen Story Hour planned for February at the North Park Library.

Elper posted a link to his Facebook page to an online petition calling for the event to be removed from the EVPL schedule.

So far the petition has over 300 signatures.

Comments

comments