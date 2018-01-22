Home Indiana Petersburg Man Killed in Domestic Dispute Turned Deadly January 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Petersburg man is killed when a domestic dispute turned deadly. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. Sunday, regarding a shooting. When officers arrived at the home on North 10th Street they discovered 46-year-old Brian White. Officers say he was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed White and his wife got into a physical altercation when White allegedly reached for a handgun. Police says his wife also grabbed the handgun and after a brief struggle, she shot her husband in self-defense.

His wife left the home and ran to a nearby location for help.

White’s autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation once it’s completed.

We have a crew at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments