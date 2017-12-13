Home Indiana Evansville Pete Rose Will Make An Appearance At Victory Theatre December 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The king of Major League Baseball will be in Evansville next spring. Evansville’s Victory Theatre will host an exclusive sports show featuring legendary Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Pete Rose.

An Evening with Pete Rose will kick off his tour in Evansville before traveling to 18 different cities. The show will entail opportunities for a meet and greet with autographs pictures and a chance to hear his detailed life experiences.

The theatrical production will display stages of Rose’s life starting from his early years growing up until his unforgettable “hit at bat” moment.

JT Stewart, promoter/producer, said, “He could be a standup comedian if you don’t laugh most of the night then your laugher is broke because this guy is hilarious. And he will still get serious and get motivational at the same time. So it’s a great mix of entertainment and inspiration.”

Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, and was inducted as a member of the Philadelphia Baseball Wall of Fame earlier this year.

Ticket prices range from $37 to $101. You can buy tickets in person at Victory Theatre or at TicketMaster.

Rose is set to take the stage on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7 p.m.

For more information, Victory Theatre.

