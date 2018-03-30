Pete Rose at Evansville’s Victory Theatre

Photo Courtesy: TLC / YouTube

Charlies Hustle is coming to Evansville’s Victory Theatre this weekend.

The venue will host an exclusive sports show featuring legendary Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Pete Rose.

“An Evening with Pete Rose” will travel to 18 different cities, starting in the River City.

The show includes opportunities for a meet and greet with autographs, pictures and a chance to hear Rose’s baseball memories.

The theatrical production will display stages of Rose’s life starting from his early years and ending with his record-breaking hit.

Rose’s 4,256 hits still rank first on the Major League Baseball all-time list.

His team touted the entertainment value of the event and said it goes beyond baseball nostalgia.

“He could be a stand-up comedian,” promoter and producer JT Stewart said. “It’s a great mix of entertainment and inspiration.”

Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

He remains absent from The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY after the organization recently upheld a rule that states permanently ineligible players are not eligible for the hall of fame.

Rose agreed to be place on the permanently ineligible list in 1989 after allegations accused him of betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he was the team’s manager.

Rose admitted to betting on games in 2004 as part of his autobiography “My Prison Without Bars.”

However, Rose stipulated that he never bet against the Reds, instead better on his team to win every time.

Tickets for “An Evening with Pete Rose” are still available and prices range from $37 to $101.

Tickets are available in person at Victory Theatre or at TicketMaster.

Rose will take the stage Saturday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

