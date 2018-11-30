Home Indiana Evansville Pet Therapy Offered At Chancellor Center For Oncology November 30th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

Therapy dogs are bringing smiles to the faces of cancer patients across the tri-state, and today was the first day on the job for one of these pups. Deaconess Cancer Services now offers monthly pet therapy at the Chancellor Center for Oncology.

Cancer patients said they were glad they crossed paths with Jack. They loved watching him do tricks, and he seemed to enjoy all the attention. Although, pet therapy is about much more than just fun

“We want people to come in here, and we want them to immediately feel that this is a welcoming place where they are supported, and we want to do everything we can to help them through their cancer journey,” says Brigette Hill, Deaconess Cancer Services social worker.

Jack has been a therapy dog for five years, but his career was briefly interrupted. A little over one year ago, he faced his battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

“He was back to work in no time. He hates missing work,” says Jack’s owner, Cindie Kiefer.

One Friday a month, Jacks spends time at the Chancellor Center for Oncology, making cancer patients smile. His owner says this is part of their mission.

“I had also had a family member diagnosed with cancer, and I remember that the feelings of just being alone and wondering what’s happening and just needing some extra comfort,” says Kiefer.

A social worker for Deaconess Cancer Services monitors the stress levels of the patients and staff.

“They deal with a lot of heavy things, and we get very attached to our patients, so some days are very difficult so to have Jack here for our staff as well as our patients and get to experience something happy together- that’s a great thing for everyone.”

This is the first time a therapy dog has visited with cancer patients at Deaconess, and the staff says Jack is the perfect fit.

