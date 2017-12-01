Home Indiana Evansville Pet Therapy Helps Relieve Stress for Ivy Tech Students December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech will have some four legged friends on campus for the next couple of weeks. Ivy Tech Evansville will be hosting its Paws ‘N Relax event for students during final exams.

During Paws ‘N Relax, students will be able to enjoy visiting therapy dogs, and for the first time, therapy cats. The event will be held at the college’s Koch Student Center.

Ivy Tech is the first college in the region to offer pet therapy.

The pet therapy sessions will be held on December 5th and December 6th and from December 11th through the 13th. Students can see the therapy pets on December 5th and 6th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. On December 11th and 12th you can visit the pets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On December 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will only be therapy cats available.

Paws ‘N Relax is designed to help students manage the stress of final exams. Ivy Tech has been offering this program since the fall of 2014.

