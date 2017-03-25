All Pet Emergency Clinic Expands

A local pet emergency clinic has expanded.

Officials at the clinic say the All Pet Emergency Clinic in Evansville has been going through an expansion and renovation for the past six months. They say more exam rooms, another surgery suite, and administrative areas were added. Clinic doctors say they will also be adding additional equipment.

They say the upgrades were necessary to provide the services they wanted to for the community.

“We were busting at the seams and needed a lot of upgrades to provide the service that we wanted to do tough the very hard work of everyone here we where able to accomplish that” medical director Andrew Huffman said.

The clinic had an open house and ribbon cutting earlier today. Community members were allowed to see the expansions at the open house first hand.

Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments