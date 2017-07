Home Kentucky Owensboro Pet Dies In Mobile Home Fire in Owensboro July 27th, 2017 Shelby Coates Owensboro Pinterest

A family pet dies in a Thursday morning mobile home fire in Owensboro. Crews were called to the scene of the fire around 3:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Hall Street.

The Owensboro Fire Department reports on its Facebook page the fire started in the back of the home.

The family was not home at the time because they were at the hospital delivering a new baby.

The Red Cross is working with the family at this time.

