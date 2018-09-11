44News | Evansville, IN

Person of Interest in Custody Following Newburgh Shooting

September 11th, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Monday evening in Newburgh.

The shooting occurred at 7:00PM at Spring View Apartments.

Authorities say a man was shot in both legs and ran to a friend for help. That friend drove the injured man to the hospital where investigators say he is expected to survive.

Authorities confirmed around 8:30AM that a person of interest was being detained for questioning.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and authorities are not releasing any more information at this time.

 

 

 

