Person Killed In Sunday Accident Has Been Identified

The Daviess County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office identifies the person killed in a Saturday morning accident as 25 year old Acastino Damarlane of Owensboro.

Damarlane was the passenger in a car driven by Anthony Ehram of Owensboro. Police say Ehram was driving on the Wendell Ford Expressway between the Natcher Parkway and Highway 54 around 3:00 Sunday morning when he lost control of his car, went through a median and hit a guardrail. Damarlane was thrown from the vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

Ehram and two other passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Ehram was arrested ad charged with manslaughter, drunk driving, and wanton endangerment.

Warren Korff

