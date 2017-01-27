Home Kentucky Person of Interest in Owensboro Shooting is Now a Suspect January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A person of interest in an Owensboro shooting last weekend is now a suspect. Owensboro Police is charging Antonio Douglas for reportedly shooting Victoria McFarland in the arm Sunday just after midnight. Douglas is being charged with assault in connection to the shooting. Officers say they found McFarland shot in the arm at a home in the 1100 block of Werner Avenue. They believe he is an acquaintance of McFarland’s.

Douglas is currently wanted on four failure to appear warrants, one failure to comply warrant, and one indictment warrant. These warrants are unrelated to this case.

If anyone has information on Douglas’s whereabouts, they are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Douglas is described as a black man around 5’8″, 210 pounds and he is 30 years old.

