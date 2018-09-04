Person Hit By Vehicle on Evansville’s South Side

According to Evansville Police, a person is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Evansville’s south side this morning.

EPD says a person was hit around 7:00AM on Fickas Road near the intersection with Vann Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Accident re-constructionist was called to the scene and the vehicle was taken away. So far, not charges have bene filed in this incident.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more details.

