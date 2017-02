Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect after responding to an “active scene” Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 on Southbrooke Drive west of Brookview off of Old State Road; information was limited Monday night, but sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a suspect and will not release any information until morning.

44News sent a crew to the scene and will have more information on-air and online as we get it.

