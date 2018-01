The Perry Township Trustee Office is moving It has to be out of its current building by late February. The Township must leave the building on Broadway Avenue because the landlord decided to sell some properties. It’s moving into the Perry Volunteer Fire Department on Middle Mt. Vernon Road.

Everything should be up and running in the new location by March 1st.

The Perry Township Trustee Office calls it a very good fit for both the office and fire department.



Comments

comments