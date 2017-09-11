Home Indiana Evansville Perry Township Fire Department Pays Tribute to 9/11 with Giant Flag September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

In Vanderburgh County, local firefighters are honoring those who served and scarified on September 11th.

Members of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department displayed a massive flag above University Parkway near the USI campus Monday morning.

“A lot of people honking. A lot of people waving. People stopping by saying ‘thank you’. And its quite impressive,” says Chief of Perry Township Fire Department Jerry Bulger.

Firefighters say the flag will be up for most of the day.



