Perry County Restaurant Fire Ruled Accidental

Restaurant Fire Ruled Accidental December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A fire that destroyed a Perry County restaurant is being ruled accidental. Last week, the fire broke out at the Rocky Point Marina along State Road 66 in Cannelton.

Witnesses told fire crews there was a fire in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire at the restaurant is now being ruled accidental.

Photo courtesy of Perry County News

