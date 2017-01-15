Home Indiana Perry County Kids Participate in Shooting Competition January 15th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Kids in Perry County get the opportunity to compete in the annual Knights of Columbus Youth Free Throw Shooting competition today.

The event was held at the Tell City High School gymnasium and was free of charge. Participants shot 15 free throws in succession against others from their age group.

The competition is held to keep kids active and involved in their community by giving them the opportunity to compete for a first place trophy. Grand Knight Ryan Borden says attendance was the best he has seen.

Grand Knight says, “Since I’ve been participating, this is the biggest turnout we’ve had. Usually, in the past we’ve passed out two trophies a year and this year we’ve passed out every trophy to one kid in each of the six age groups, so we’ve had a really good turnout this year.”

Trophy winners will have the opportunity to compete in the district free throw competition. That takes place in the Tell City High School gymnasium and features kids from across three different counties.

Comments

comments