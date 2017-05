Home Indiana Perry Co. Town Issues Do Not Consume Order May 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Perry County town is issuing a Do Not Consume order. Troy Water Utility customers should not consume or cook with the water until further notice.

There will be free water at the Town Hall. Customers can go to 330 Harrison Street to pick up water.

Customers will be informed once the water issue is resolved.

For questions or more information, call 812-547-7501.

Comments

comments