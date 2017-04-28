Home Indiana Perry Co. Theater Owner Faces Additional Sex Charges in Kentucky April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A Tell City movie theater owner already facing multiple sex charges is arrested in Kentucky on similar charges.

Our media partners at the Perry County News report that after being released on bond, William Lillpop is back behind bars. He is charged with rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Lillpop was previously charged with sexual misconduct and battery. This spring, he faced four counts of child molesting.

Lillpop also faces a civil suit from Tell City to gain control of projection equipment the city financed several years ago. He owes the city around $135,000.

His theater is now closed.

