Perry Co. Man Found With Meth While Being Served Arrest Warrants

Man Found With Meth While Being Served Arrest Warrants August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Cannelton man is arrested after being found with meth while authorities try to serve him multiple arrest warrants. 36-year-old Charles Cronin, Jr. is facing a laundry list of charges, including possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Members of the State Police “All Crimes Policing” unit tried to serve Cronin with multiple arrest warrants at a home in the 1500 block of Dexter Magnet Road last week.

Troopers say they found Cronin inside the residence and watched him try to hide something between the cushions of the sofa, where he was sitting.

Once Cronin was taken into custody, a deputy says a glass smoking pipe and white baggies with white residue was found. The white, crystal-like substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. He was taken to the Perry County Jail.

Cronin was wanted on several charges, including domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, dealing in a “look-alike” substance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and invasion of privacy – violation of a protective order.

