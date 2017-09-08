Home Indiana Perry Co. Man Charged with Murder to Serve 60 Years in Prison September 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The man found guilty of murdering a man in Perry County back in March is sentenced to 60 years behind bars. A judge handed down a sentence in Perry County earlier Friday.

Randal Coalter was found guilty of killing David Weedman in August. Weedman was murdered March 1st, but his body wasn’t found until March 4th.

Investigators say Coalter attempted to make the murder look like a suicide. Coalter will now serve 60 years behind bars for his role in the crime.

Comments

comments