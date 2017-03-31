Home Indiana Perry Co. Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Perry County man is facing child molestation charges following a two week investigation. 40-year-old William Lillpop faces child molestation charges and attempted child molesting charges.

The investigation began March 13th when officers received information pertaining to an alleged sexual conduct with a juveile female. Tell City Police officers served search warrants at Lillpop’s home and business located on East State Road 66 in Tell City, more commonly known as the Tell City Cinemas. Electronic devices were seized from Lillpop’s business and residence as evidence.

During the investigation, police believe Lillpop engaged in sexual conduct with a child under 14.

He is being held at the Perry County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow. Police were assisted by ISP, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Cannelton Police Department.

