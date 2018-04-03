Perry Co. Contractor Charged With Fraud

A Perry County contractor is accused of accepting thousands of dollars from clients for home upgrades that went unfinished. Our media partner at Perry County News reports, Aaron Strahl, 41, was arrested on March 22nd on two counts of felony home improvement fraud.

Authorities say at least four property owners paid substantial amounts of money toward renovation projects, but police say the projects either remained unfinished or were completed well after its intended deadline. Police say the upgrades were also unprofessional and unsafe.

One of the victims allegedly paid more than $23,000 toward a kitchen remodel, with 16 checks written to Strahl dating back to last April.

Police say Strahl, not only failed to complete interior work, but he allegedly damaged existing flooring, and failed to pour a concrete walkway, among other things.

According to the Tell City Building Commissioner’s Office, none of Strahl’s projects were permitted, and building-code officials did not inspect the premises.

The office also reported Strahl was not properly licensed to operate as a contractor or for the various trades-services he was providing.

Strahl has since posted an $8,005 bond.

