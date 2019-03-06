Permitless Conceal Carry Bill Passes Kentucky House

A bill allowing for permitless carry in Kentucky has passed the House floor. The bill passed the House 60-37. Senate Bill 150 allows anyone 21 and older to carry a firearm without a permit.

Supporters of the bill say the bill reinforces Kentuckians’ constitutional rights. However, the bill did not come without concerns or questions from opponents of the bill. Some opponents say it hurts what they believe is an epidemic of gun violence.

The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police opposed the bill, saying it doesn’t address safety concerns for police. They say, identifying who is carrying a gun is safer for police and citizens.

The Louisville Metro Police Department also said the bill had potential dangers for officers.

If passed, residents would still need to carry a permit when traveling to other states where concealed carry is in place.

The bill now heads to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk.

