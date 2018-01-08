Home Indiana Evansville Permit Parking on West Franklin Street One Step Closer to Reality January 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville is one step closer to getting residential permit parking on West Franklin Street. Monday, Evansville City Council unanimously approved an ordinance for permit parking in the area.

51 percent of residents on the block will have to petition for permit parking. If you don’t have a permit parking spots will be two-hour parking and enforced by EPD.

Permits will cost residents $10 and will be good for two years. City Council Attorney Joshua Clayborn says, “51 percent of the owners, property owners, on the block, will sign a petition and effectively after that point, on-street parking has a two-hour limit unless you have a sticker.”

The mayor still needs to sign this ordinance before it takes effect.



Comments

comments