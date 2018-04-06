Period of Wet, Gloppy Snow Overnight-Saturday Morning

After 50s today, looks like a few showers coming in this evening, then a period of snow overnight. It looks more & more like it will be near & after midnight for the snow to come in. This will end Saturday morning. So, it looks a bit later than it looked last night.

1-2″ is possible on grassy & elevated surfaces for much of the area, except Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Knox, Daviess (IN), Martin, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash & northern Gibson, northern Pike & northern Dubois counties. There, less than 1″ will fall. A narrow band of up to 4″ will tend to set up east of Louisville, Kentucky to West Virginia. Another band of up to 4″ may over over southern Missouri.

Roads should be wet here.

After 20s by early tomorrow morning, with sun, 41-46 is likely after afternoon. The snow will melt rapidly.

Chad Evans



