Home Kentucky Performers for the ’80s ROCK the DAM Announced December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The festival dedicated to keeping the era of hair metal alive has announced the bands performing at this year’s event.

The Second Annual ’80s ROCK the DAM Fest will take place on July 20th, 2019 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater with performances by Night Ranger, Warrant, Slaughter, and Autograph.

JoBeth Embry, Beaver Dam Tourism Director stated, “After the overwhelming success of our inaugural event, we wanted to go even bigger for the second year and add a fourth act. We feel this lineup will take this annual event to the next level and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Heath Eric, a promoter for the event, says the bands performing left indelibly marks on music from the ’80s with many unforgettable hits. He goes on to say that the organizers of the festival are excited to have all four performing in the same night.

Tickets for ROCK the DAM will go on sale to the general public on December 17th at 9:00AM. Those tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Comments

comments