Performer Prepares for Drag Queen Story Hour

Several libraries around the nation started Drag Queen Story Hour as a fun way to build literacy and diversity for children but there’s been quite a bit of resistance here in the Tri-State with city leaders, parents, and even area congregations voicing concern that it might confuse children.

With so much contention Evansville Public Library is taking extra safety measures to keep children safe.

Drew Beasley, who goes by the name Dru Paul, says he’s looking forward to reading this weekend and he says he’s ready to have fun and answer any questions.

“I’ve been practicing moving a lot faster in my heels, being able to run if I need to, and planting my feet, just really standing my ground if I need to, and just take whatever they throw at me. Because I’m a performer I’m going to be there with a smile on my face, and I still cannot wait to read to those kids,” says Beasley.

Beasley says he plans to have a group of friends with him Saturday to protect him if anything should happen with protests outside the library.

His message to anyone thinking about bringing their children to this weekend’s event is “don’t be a drag come to Drag Queen Story Hour’.

As a reminder, if you do plan to attend the event it kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. and you must have a child with you because of capacity concerns.

