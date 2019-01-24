People Weigh-in on Vaccine Hesitancy Making 2019 List of Global Health Threats

Despite new developments in modern health, vaccine hesitancy is on the rise making the World Health Organization’s top ten list of threats to Global Health in 2019.

It’s a debate most parents are passionate about.

The World Health Organization says vaccinating your children is one of the most cost-effective ways of avoiding disease currently preventing two to three millions deaths a year.

“Parents that come in are just unsure as to why they need these vaccines, why they need so many, why they need them at such a young age, or they sometimes have gotten some information that has made them pretty scared of these vaccines,” says Dr. Victoria Wilson, Deaconess Family Medicine Specialist.

Dr. Wilson says she hears these questions a lot.

According to the World Health Organization, vaccine hesitancy is one of the top ten threats to Global Health this year.

“We do know that vaccines work at reducing the risk of all these complications and death-related illnesses. We also know that the quicker that we can get people vaccinated against these diseases the likelihood of preventing these are much higher,” says Dr. Wilson.

WHO reported anti-vaccination has resulted in a rise of measles with a 30 percent increase globally.

“Working with children there are all kinds of germs that can be spread among children, among the parents, among the staff, and you know adults that work here,” says Deiona Clayton, Carver Community Childcare director.

Clayton says she supports being vaccinated.

“Immunizations are important to me,” says Clayton. “It keeps everybody safe. It keeps everybody healthy. Who wants to have an outbreak of the measles or chickenpox?”

However not everyone agrees.

“We, just for us personally, the risks outweigh the benefits,” says April Hicks, opposes vaccines.

For Hicks, she says the body heals itself naturally and researching for oneself and their family is important.

“Not only, obviously, are children vaccinated for 48 to 49 times before the age of five which to me is like giving your child an elective procedure almost, or closely associated with that. We as an adult would not choose that and it’s a lot in a short time span,” says Hicks.

“When you get a vaccine you’re not only protecting yourself, but you’re protecting those around you,” says Dr. Wilson.

Along with vaccine hesitancy, the World Health Organization also listed HIV and noncommunicable diseases to their list of global health threats for 2019.

