People In The Tri-State Remember President Bush

People in the Tri-State who knew President George H.W. Bush are remembering him as a public servant, and an excellent person.

Bush was the 41st President of the United States. He died Friday at the age of 94. Bush made several visits to Evansville when he was Vice President. One of those stops was a campaign appearance for U.S. House candidate Rick McIntyre during the hotly contested Congressional race in 1986.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered flags to be flown at half staff for 30 days to honor the former President.

U.S. Senator Todd Young released the following statement after on Bush.

“I join all Americans in mourning the passing of President George H.W. Bush – a man with an extraordinary record of service to our country. President Bush modeled exceptional character, humility, and resolve. He was a combat veteran, diplomat, and leader. As a naval aviator, he bravely risked his life in World War II. Before becoming Vice President and President, he served in the House of Representatives, represented our country in China and at the United Nations, and led the Central Intelligence Agency. During turbulent moments in our history, President Bush unified and steadied our nation and our allies in the pursuit of common purpose. He will be deeply missed, and I extend my sincerest condolences to the entire Bush family.”

Evansville NAACP President Gerald Arnold released this statement about Bush.

George H. W. Bush, as the 41st President (1989-1993), brought to the White House a dedication to traditional American values and a determination to direct them toward making the United States “a kinder and gentler nation” in the face of a dramatically changing world.

” In his Inaugural Address he pledged in “a moment rich with promise” to use American strength as “a force for good.”

Coming from a family with a tradition of public service, George Herbert Walker Bush felt the responsibility to make his contribution both in time of war and in peace. Born in Milton, Massachusetts, on June 12, 1924, he became a student leader at Phillips Academy in Andover.

On his 18th birthday he enlisted in the armed forces. The youngest pilot in the Navy when he received his wings, he flew 58 combat missions during World War II.

On one mission over the Pacific as a torpedo bomber pilot he was shot down by Japanese antiaircraft fire and was rescued from the water by a U. S. submarine. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in action.

Bush next turned his energies toward completing his education and raising a family. In January 1945 he married Barbara Pierce. They had six children– George, Robin (who died as a child), John (known as Jeb), Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy.

At Yale University he excelled both in sports and in his studies; he was captain of the baseball team and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation Bush embarked on a career in the oil industry of West Texas.

Like his father, Prescott Bush, who was elected a Senator from Connecticut in 1952, George became interested in public service and politics. He served two terms as a Representative to Congress from Texas. Twice he ran unsuccessfully for the Senate. Then he was appointed to a series of high-level positions: Ambassador to the United Nations, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Chief of the U. S. Liaison Office in the People’s Republic of China, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

In 1980 Bush campaigned for the Republican nomination for President. He lost, but was chosen as a running mate by Ronald Reagan. As Vice President, Bush had responsibility in several domestic areas, including Federal deregulation and anti-drug programs, and visited scores of foreign countries. In 1988 Bush won the Republican nomination for President and, with Senator Dan Quayle of Indiana as his running mate, he defeated Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis in the general election.

Farewell to a decent honest man.

